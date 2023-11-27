“I Didn’t Know What to Think!”: Abbotsford Resident to Retire After Winning $1 Million from Lotto 6/49

Abbotsford/Vancouver — Susan Hoce thought she won a free play and $10,000 at most, but it turns out she was missing several zeroes as her Lotto 6/49 ticket really won $1 million from the November 18, 2023 draw.

“I didn’t know what to think!” recalled Hoce of the moment she realized she won while at the Aldergrove Legion. “I couldn’t see the numbers properly and thought it was a glitch. It didn’t make any sound and I thought maybe $1,000 or $10,000!”

The Abbotsford resident was most excited to share the news with her cousin. “She couldn’t believe it either! She was very emotional and happy for me.”

Hoce plans to pay off her mortgage and retire, and stated this win happened at an ideal time to “take the pressure off.”

On how it feels to win?

“Blessed! I will need time to let this sink in.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the BCLC Lotto kiosk inside Walmart on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $114 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million, or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. The Classic Jackpot offers a prize that is always $5 million.

