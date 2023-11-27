DriveSmartBC – Unsafe Headlight Conversions

Could you perhaps comment on poorly focused high intensity illegal conversions done to forward lighting on vehicles? This person says that he has had many of his friends comment on how newer vehicles with high tech headlights have made night driving uncomfortable and unsafe for them. I’ve noticed that some of these conversions are also difficult to look at during the day as well.



All of the components of a vehicle’s external lighting system must be marked by the manufacturer to show that they meet standards.



Depending on where the vehicle or lamp was made you will find either SAE/DOT (North America) or ECE (European) compliance markings. For headlights in general, you will find a North American SAE code or a European E code on the lens that starts with an H.



North American codes are:



H – old style tungsten filament sealed beam

HR – replaceable halogen tungsten filament bulb

HG – xenon high intensity discharge (HID) lamp

HL – light emitting diode (LED) lamp

Proper Conversion

If you are going to upgrade your vehicle lighting system it will mean replacing it all with something that is compliant. The entire assembly from the wires out will need to be replaced and be capable of being properly aimed.



It is both dangerous and illegal to mix these.



The most common improper conversion is to put a gas discharge capsule or an LED bulb into an H type housing. This results in significant glare for other road users because the housings can no longer focus the light from the lamp properly.



It may also mean the loss of ability to switch between high and low beam for vehicles with only one headlight on each side.



Beware! Some “good deals” on eBay and through less scrupulous suppliers are marked with SAE, DOT or E markings but are counterfeit and do not do the intended job properly.



Inspection facilities have reference material to help the inspector determine if a “fake” is being used and when they are found the vehicle must be failed. This effectively removes the vehicle from the road until satisfactory repairs are carried out.



The article Thinking of converting your halogen headlamps to HID or LED? on the Daniel Stern Lighting website is a detailed explanation worth reading if you are thinking about modifying your vehicle’s lighting system.



Dan Stern Article URL: https://www.danielsternlighting.com/tech/bulbs/Hid/conversions/conversions.html— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca