UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Volleyball – Gabrielle Attieh notches 1000th kill as Cascades outlast UBC in five-set thriller

Fraser Valley – WVB: Gabrielle Attieh notches 1000th kill as Cascades outlast UBC in five-set thriller

In a clash of two extremely talented teams, it was the U SPORTS No. 6 ranked UFV Cascades that came out victorious over the No. 1 ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday in Abbotsford. The two teams battled all night with set scores of 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 20-25, and 21-19, as the Cascades delivered the final blow to give UBC their first loss of the year. The win boosts the Cascades to 7-3, as UBC falls to 9-1.



Cascades outside hitter Gabrielle Attieh joined elite company early in the fifth set, as she notched her 1000th Canada West kill against her former team.

The Cascades head to Brandon to take on the Bobcats next Friday and Saturday, while UBC returns home to face the Calgary Dinos in Vancouver on December 1 and 2. All matches can be seen live on Canada West TV.

MVB: Thunderbirds top Cascades in three sets

For the second straight night, the UFV Cascades fell in three sets (15-25, 16-25, 21-25) the UBC Thunderbirds at the UFV Athletic Centre on Saturday. The Thunderbirds see their record improve to 6-4 on the season, while the Cascades struggled on offence fall to 4-6 this season.

WBB: Late free throws sink Cascades in overtime to cougars

A pair of Regina free throws with 4.1 seconds left in overtime lifted the University of Regina Cougars to a 78-76 win over the UFV Cascades on Saturday in Regina.

The Cascades move into the winter break, with their next action coming on January 5 and 6 as they take on Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

MBB: Cascades late comeback falls just short in Regina

The UFV Cascades trailed by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter, and their late comeback bid fell just short as the Regina Cougars came away with the 81-80 victory on Saturday night. The result sees UFV fall to 3-5 this season, while Regina improves to 6-0 to start the season.

