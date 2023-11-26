One Dead in Single Vehicle MVI on Chilliwack Lake Road

Chilliwack – One person is deceased, following a single-vehicle collision near Chilliwack Lake Road.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, just before 7 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle which had become airborne before crashing roadside. Chilliwack RCMP officers attended the area. Emergency Health Services (EHS) along with the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department attended and attempted life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, the driver and single-occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased.

Due to the nature of the collision, a section of the roadway was temporarily closed to allow police officers to investigate the scene. Chilliwack Lake Road was reopened to traffic. The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public for the patience during the road closures.

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related, is asked to please contact the Chilliwack RCMP Detachment at 604-792-4611.