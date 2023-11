Vancouver/Chilliwack – There are times in football where nothing goes right. As one “Mama Grizzly” told FVN, “oooof, this was tough”.

At BC Place on Saturday November 25 at the BC School Sports Senior Varsity AAA football semi final, Carson Graham raced to an early 20-0 lead and never looked back. They beat GW Graham 36-14. The 2023 3A Football Championship matchup: Vancouver College vs. Carson Graham. Saturday December 2.

The 2023 3A Football Championship matchup: Vancouver College vs. Carson Graham. See you next Saturday! #BCSSProvincials pic.twitter.com/XvQx2AD6d2 — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) November 26, 2023