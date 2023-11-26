Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department Door to Door Salvation Army Food Drive – Tuesday December 5

Chilliwack River Valley – The Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department will be coming door to door on Tuesday December 5th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to collect non-perishable items for the Salvation Army.
Residents can leave a bag/box at their door if they would prefer not to be disturbed. Or they are welcome to drop off at the fire hall as they will have members there.
Streams Multicultural Holiday Celebrations and Dinner – Evergreen Hall – Saturday December 23
Chilliwack – Mark your calendar and get ready to celebrate the Holiday together. Streams Multicultural Holiday Celebrations and Dinner Eventbrite FREE registration link will be