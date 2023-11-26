Skip to content

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department Door to Door Salvation Army Food Drive – Tuesday December 5

Chilliwack River Valley – The Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department will be coming door to door on Tuesday December 5th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to collect non-perishable items for the Salvation Army.
Residents can leave a bag/box at their door if they would prefer not to be disturbed. Or they are welcome to drop off at the fire hall as they will have members there.

