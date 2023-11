Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 20 year old Jordan THOMPSON.

He was last seen on November 25 in Downtown Abbotsford, driving a purple 2017 Jeep Patriot and wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Jordan THOMPSON is asked to call APD at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).