2023 Abbotsford Cancuks Teddy Bear Toss – Saturday December 2 at Abbotsford Centre

Abboltsford – The 2023 Abbotsford Cancuks annual Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday December 2.

The Teddy Bear Toss is a holiday season tradition in many hockey communities, including ours! Fans will be encouraged to bring new teddy bears to the game to throw onto the ice when the Canucks score their first goal. It’s a celebration unlike any other! All teddy bears collected are donated to the Archway Toy’s for Tots program, benefitting underprivileged children in the Fraser Valley.

The game is against Laval.

Ticket information is here.