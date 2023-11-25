Sqwá First Nation Shxwhá:y Village and City of Chilliwack Sign Historic Flood Protection Dyke Agreement

Sqwá First Nation – Representatives from Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village, and the City of Chilliwack have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to move forward with the construction of a major and historic dyke project. This MOU confirms the commitment of all three parties to collaborate on the construction of the dyke that will protect all three communities, with completion by 2032.

The impacts of climate change have highlighted the critical need for additional flood protection measures for communities outside of the existing diking system. This project will extend the City of Chilliwack’s current dyke to protect Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village, and additional areas in the municipality that are currently outside the dyking system from flooding along the Fraser River. Features of the flood protection project include approximately six kilometres of new dykes, a fish friendly floodgate structure crossing the Hope Slough, and a drainage pump system. For Sqwá First Nation and Shxwhá:y Village this project is particularly critical as their communities, lands, and people have never had flood protection and they are both located in the floodplain.

This MOU is an important step to support significant investment in dyking infrastructure in the region. Moving forward, Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village, and the City of Chilliwack will continue to work together through a collaborative project committee to ensure effective and efficient management and delivery of this new flood protection infrastructure.

“On behalf of Sqwá First Nation, I am so pleased that we have reached this important milestone as we come together with Shxwhá:y Village and the City of Chilliwack to formalize a Memorandum of Understanding. We are affirming our collective ability to safeguard not only our lands and communities but also our culture, traditions and way of life. This collaborative agreement signifies our commitment to enhance the safety and well-being of our communities and forge a path towards a more sustainable future for all.”

Chief Lara Mussell, Sqwá First Nation

“We are working together in the spirit of reconciliation, endeavoring to build a bridge to establish a working relationship with our neighbours with the express hope of solving common problems, and to build a brighter tomorrow for those living today and future generations”.

Chief Robert Gladstone, Shxwhá:y Village

“We have all seen the effects of climate change in this region and understand the value and importance of upgrading our flood protection infrastructure. The City of Chilliwack is committed to building relationships with local First Nations, and we are pleased to take this next step in partnership with Sqwá First Nation and Shxwhá:y Village to better protect each of our communities.”

Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack