Abbotsford – From City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley – Trail Closure Alert From November 27th, 2023, to March/April 2024, McKay Creek Trail between Atkinson Road and Lakemount and McDermott Roads will be temporarily closed due to river bank maintenance.

