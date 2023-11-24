Rogers Sugar Asks for Mediation to Help End Strike, Get Sugar Back on Shelves

Vancouver (with files from Canadian Press) – Tough to do Christmas baking without sugar and social media has been rather critical of local shortages of Rogers’ product. Yes there are other brands, but many have their favorite.

On November 24, Canadian Press reported that Rogers Sugar Inc. has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.

The company says it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to help it reach a new collective agreement with the 138 workers who have been off the job since Sept. 28.

The company says the union, the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, has accepted mediation.

The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.

