RCMP Searching for Missing 85 Year Old Man – Marinus Hooymans

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen on November 23, 2023.

Marinus Hooymans, 85 years old, left his home on Wilkins Drive around 1:00 pm to go for a walk and has not returned home. Marinus has medical issues and police and family are concerned for his wellbeing. If you see Marinus, and are able to stay with him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Marinus Hooymans is described as

•             85-year-old man

•             4’ 10” (146 cms)

•             Skinny build

•             Scruffy hair

•             Long white beard

If you have any information about Marinus Hooymans or where he might be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at (604) 792-4611. 

Marinus Hooymans – RCMP – Nov 2023

