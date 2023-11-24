Jewellery Heist at Cottonwood Mall

Chilliwack – Early Thursday, November 23, 2023, around 4:30AM, Chilliwack RCMP attended 45500-block of Luckakuck Way for a report of an alarm.

Once on scene, police discovered smashed glass on a door to the Cottonwood Mall. While clearing the premises, it was also observed that the suspect(s) had forced their way inside a jewellery store inside the mall and an unknown quantity of jewelry was stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.