Skip to content

Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Home
Crime
Legal
Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On November Monday20, 2023, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution.

The inmates name has not been released by CSC.


The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.


The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.


The assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken.


No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On November Monday20, 2023, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution. The inmates name has not