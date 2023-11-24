GW Graham Grizzlies Head Back to BC Place For Another Round of Playoffs

Fraser Valley – The road to the BC High School AA and AA Provincial Football Championships is set.

First, Sardis Junior Falcons lost their opening round playoff game to the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers. The Falcons fell 42-0.

GW Graham JV – GW Graham Football lost to South Delta 33-22 (Nov 16)

JV – W J Mouat lost a nail biter to Vancouver College 29-28. A late rally with 14 seconds left, came up short for the Hawks.

GW Graham Senior Varsity – Grizzlies beat Lord Tweedsmuir 42-0. For the 11th consecutive year, GW Graham Football will be in the playoffs at BC Place on November 25.

2023 BCSS Semi Finals AAA SV