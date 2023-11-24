Friday Nov 24 UPDATE – Boil Water Advisory for Hope – First Test Negative for Presence of E. coli Bacteria – Advisory to Stay Until Tuesday at Earliest

Hope – NOVEMBER 24 UPDATE – Boil Water Advisory for Hope remains until Tuesday November 28 at the earliest.

NOVEMBER 19 UPDATE – Fraser Health and District of Hope on e.coli tests in water system. First test was negative.

Testing continues.

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 17 – Recent testing has revealed the presence of E. coli bacteria in our water supply, dated November 17, 2023, within the highlighted area on the attached map. This bacterial contamination poses health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

District of Hope is actively collaborating with Fraser Health to resolve this issue swiftly. Please keep an eye on our website (www.hope.ca) and social media for further updates.

For more information on disinfecting drinking water – https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/…/disinfecting-drinking-water