Emil Anderson Construction Awarded Contract to Rebuild Merritt’s Middlesboro Bridge

Merritt – Emil Anderson Construction announced that their team was recently awarded the contract to rebuild the Middlesboro Bridge in Merritt! The bridge was destroyed in the significant flooding event of 2021, and look forward to helping repair this crucial aspect of the community.

The new bridge will be built 1.5 meters higher than the original structure, capable of withstanding a one-in-200-year flood event and accommodating a 65% increase in water volume. It will also accommodate a more active transportation design, with a dedicated pedestrian and cyclist lane as well as two lanes of traffic.

“While the City has been able to make a number of major repairs, seeing the scar of the missing Middlesboro Bridge has been a painful daily reminder of that harrowing event,” said Michael Goetz, mayor, City of Merritt – Municipal Government. “I’d like to thank the Province for providing the funding to repair this important transportation link, which will not only ease transportation routes for our residents but also revive our commercial corridors.”