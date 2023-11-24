Chilliwack MLAs Hosting Telephone Town Hall with Premier – Wednesday November 29

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Local Chilliwack MLAs Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter will be hosting a telephone town hall with B.C. Premier David Eby to answer questions and concerns from people in Chilliwack and Kent.

“We’re looking forward to having Premier Eby talk to the people of Chilliwack and Kent directly! These are important communities in British Columbia and we’re here to listen to concerns, answer questions, and hear about what’s most important to folks in our community. Our government has been taking action to support people here and across BC, and this is a fantastic opportunity to share directly with the Premier and your MLAs.” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

On Wednesday, November 29th at 630 pm, people from Chilliwack and Kent who have pre-registered for the event will have an opportunity to ask questions that will be addressed by the Premier, or one of their local MLAs.

“We know people in Chilliwack have things like cost of living, housing and other important issues on their mind. Our government, led by Premier Eby, is working hard to make life better for people in this region and across British Columbia and we want to hear what we might be doing well and what people want to see more of,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

Once registered, participants will receive a call to the registered phone number just before the town hall begins.

They will be prompted to join and ask a question, if they would like. To register, follow the link below. Link to Registration: https://bcndpcaucus.ca/chilliwack-telephone-town-hall-registration/