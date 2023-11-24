Chilliwack – Emergency Services’ Annual Food Drive November 25 to December 23

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Emergency Services have teamed up again this year to support the Salvation Army Food Bank. On Saturday, November 25 and December 2, 9, 16, and 23, members of the Chilliwack Fire Department, Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, and Chilliwack Emergency Support Services will be at multiple locations in the community to collect non-perishable food items and funds from 10 am to 2 pm.

First responders will be stationed at each of the four Save-On-Foods locations, as well as Safeway, Superstore, FreshCo, and Fraser Valley Meats to collect non-perishable food items. Salvation Army kettles will also be available for those wishing to make monetary donations.

Donations will be accepted November 25 and December 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the following locations between 10 am and 2 pm:

· Fraser Valley Meats – 7481 Vedder Road

· FreshCo – 45858 Yale Road

· Safeway – 45610 Luckakuck Way

· Save-On-Foods – 46020 Yale Road

· Save-On-Foods – 45585 Luckakuck Way

· Save-On-Foods – 6014 Vedder Road

· Save-On-Foods – 45635 Tamihi Way

· Superstore – 45779 Luckakuck Way

Residents who would like to donate to the annual Emergency Services Food Drive at another time may drop non-perishable food items off at Fire Hall #1 (45950 Cheam Avenue) from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm during the month of December.