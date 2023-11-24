2023 Rotary Christmas Show! Presented by Prospera Credit Union (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV is proud to bring you, “The 2023 Rotary Christmas Show”, presented by Prospera Credit Union, our Platinum Sponsor!

It’s Chilliwack’s family-friendly holiday music & comedy variety show featuring the finest professional performers & school children in Chilliwack, designed to put you in the holiday spirit!

So go get a hot cup of cocoa and a big bowl of popcorn and settle in for the fun.

Special thanks to all our performers!

We have highlighted some wonderful local charities within the program, and as Janet Reeves, President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack says, please give if you are able to, this holiday season.

And without our sponsors, this program wouldn’t have been possible and we cannot thank you enough…including: Platinum Presenting: Prospera Credit Union

Peppermint Hot Chocolate:

• Kal Tire, Eagle Landing & Luckakuck Way locations

• Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent & Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack

• Plowright & Associates

• chillsounds Santa Claus Sponsor: Fantasy Farms, Gary Moran

Christmas Live Stage Sponsor: The Chilliwack Vineyard, Jeff Webb

Christmas Fitness Sponsor: Mind Body Soul, Natalie Bedard

Chilliwack Christmas Interstitials Sponsor: Streamworks, Geoff Edwards

Do You Hear What I Hear, Sound Sponsor: Yellow Pine, Ryan Smith

And finally to Grace Verstraelen & Mark Hendley who’s superior camera and editing skills contributed to much of what you will be watching!

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to everyone, from chillTV!