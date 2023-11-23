Surrey RCMP – Public Warning – High-Risk Offender Notification: Brian Abrosimo

Surrey – Surrey RCMP has issued a public interest warning under the Privacy Act of Canada regarding a dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend.

Brian Abrosimo was released from prison on November 23, 2023 in the Lower Mainland and is residing in Surrey.

Abrosimo, 61, completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement in 2020 at which time he was placed on a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order which expires in October 2030.

Abrosimo poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescent and adult women, including strangers, and acquaintances.

He is bound by the terms of his Long-Term Supervision Order which includes a conditions. Abrosimo is to abide by a curfew and he will have an electronic supervision agreement. The Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correctional Service of Canada’s, Community Corrections and other stakeholders to monitor Brian Abrosimo’s progress.

Brian Abrosimo is subject to the following conditions of his Long-Term Supervision Order:

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by your parole supervisor.

Geographic restriction: Not to go to the municipalities known as Abbotsford and Langley, BC.

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to your parole supervisor.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not to be in the company of sex trade workers.

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centers unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.

No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of the victims’ families.

Anyone who sees or knows of Brian Abrosimo violating any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

STATEMENT from Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke:

It is outrageous that a convicted violent sex offender that is deemed to be at a high-risk to re-offend is being released into Surrey, a city that has more children per capita than anywhere in the province. Brian Abrosimo is a child predator that raped an 11-year-old girl in Langley. A judge called Abrosimo’s offences ‘the most heinous and grave crimes known to our society’ and it is reprehensible that this dangerous sex predator is being released into our community. Abrosimo’s release into Surrey is yet another blatant example of what is wrong with our justice system. I ask that our residents to be extra vigilant and take safety precautions, as Abrosimo poses a significant risk to children and women in Surrey.