Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Witnesses to October Assault in Salish Park

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is looking to identify two women, or anyone else, who may have witnessed an incident that occurred in Salish Park.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, between the hours of 6pm and 11pm, the alleged incident occurred in Salish Park between a victim and two suspects. This incident attracted the attention of two female’s who reportedly intervened and assisted the victim. The witnesses were described as two Caucasian women with brown hair.

If you have information regarding this report, you are urged to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2023-44822. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.