Chilliwack Cultural Centre Christmas Stocking Stuffer

Chilliwack – This holiday season, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is offering the return of their Stocking Stuffer deal! Until December 24, patrons will have the opportunity to receive 25% off on select Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society presentations happening from January to May 2024.

Continuing to inspire the community with an astonishing selection of shows ranging from beautiful dance performances to enthralling theatre shows, captivating circus performances to diverse music shows, and so much more. This amazing offer makes for the perfect time to give the gift of an experience to someone you love, or to get tickets to the fabulous shows you would like to take in yourself!

25% off of ticket prices on select Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society presentation from January to May, 2024 if purchased before December 24, 2023 when using the Promo Code “Stocking Stuffer”. Call the Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469) or drop by The Centre – 9201 Corbould Street for this amazing discount!