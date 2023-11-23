Chiefs Hudson Wiles Commits to Colgate University

From Port Elgin, Ontario, Wiles is in his first BCHL season.

“Colgate is getting an extremely talented kid from a family who takes academics very seriously. We can’t wait to see what Hudson can do over these next couple of years before he heads to school,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

“This is another great example of why our league’s new independence is so important. As a 16-year-old from out of province, Hudson was able to come here and really showcase his abilities,” said Maloney.

Currently, Colgate has 7 BCHL alumni on their roster.

“Colgate was everything I was looking for in a school. I am excited to continue my hockey journey in a Division I NCAA program,” said Wiles.