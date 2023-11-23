Chilliwack – With an incredibly diverse selection of classes and open studios, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has become a popular place for aspiring artists to explore their creativity! The Centre is continuing its tradition of showcasing the extraordinary pieces that the artists here are producing in the Art from the Heart sale. Not only will these fantastic pieces be on display, but they will also be up for sale to the public, creating an incredible exhibit and place to find stunning pieces to decorate your home.

2022 FVN Art from the Heart story is here.

“Having a showcase for our students to sell their work is an integral piece of offering art classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre,” explains Education Program Manager Trischa Buhler. “Sharing with the community what they have accomplished as artists adds a level of confidence and pride that translates into a desire to keep making art. The Art from the Heart student art sale exists because we are proud of our artists too.”

The student art sale is the perfect place to find those unique pieces for yourself. Every item for sale is a one of a kind piece, and you will also be supporting local artists. Each item is handcrafted and shows the wondrous results of the many classes happening at The Centre.

This showcase will be a wonderful place to find gifts and see art, as well as giving you the perfect opportunity to see some of the amazing art class opportunities available. From painting to pottery, and writing to photography, the wide range of classes makes for an exciting selection of items to be displayed. Even if you are not in search of a memorable piece of art, the showcase is a great chance to take inspiration and see what kind of classes you can sign up for!

If you’re looking for that special piece of art or wanting to see the kinds of classes happening at The Centre, the Art from the Heart sale is the perfect opportunity to find what you’re searching for.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 1 from 5:00 to 8:30 pm, December 2 from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, and December 3 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.