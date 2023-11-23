Abbotsford- Mission Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope – Needs Volunteers for Kettle Campaign

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army Centre of Hope – Abbotsford are preparing for an amazing Kettle season.

The 2023 Christmas Kettle campaign launches on Friday, December 1 with a goal of $155,000.

The campaign is the organization’s largest fundraising drive of the year and enables the local unit to provide practical assistance to individuals and families who have met with hard times.

All of the funds raised will support the programs and services offered at the Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue.

