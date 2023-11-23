2024 Chilliwack Chamber Business Excellence Award Nominees

Chilliwack – Every year, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, organizations, employees, and business owners join together to honour and celebrate business excellence in Chilliwack. The Business Excellence Awards publicly recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals that demonstrate excellence in business and a passion for the community.

Join us on January 27, 2024, in showing respect and appreciation for the local businesses that make Chilliwack an amazing place to live, work, and play!

These businesses have demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience, and a commitment to excellence in their respective fields. The caliber of nominations was truly amazing, and the selection process was incredibly challenging.

If you are not a finalist this year, we want to emphasize that all nominations are a testament to your business’s commitment to excellence. We encourage you to continue the good work you are doing in the Chilliwack community and look forward to future nominations for your organization.

Dining Excellence, Retail Excellence, and Recreation and Leisure Excellence awards will be announced at our December Chamber Connections. One of the three winners will become our Service Excellence Winner, announced at BEA!

Chilliwack Chamber Business Excellence Awards

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we look forward to celebrating with you as we honor these extraordinary finalists and name the winners of this year’s Business Excellence Awards!

Agriculture Excellence:

Berry Bounty Farms

Creekside Cheese + Creamery

Dicklands Farm

Fairfield Flowers

Sweet Earth Farms

Business Leader of the Year:

Allan Andrews – MNP LLP

Ammar Nabod – Myriad Information Technology Solutions

Brian Westwell – Bannister Auto Group

Cheif Derek Epp – Tzeachten First Nation

Jessie Ramsay – Baker Newby LLP

Mike Hofer – Headlands Environmental

Paul Donaldson – Odlum Brown Limited

Steve Czeck – Empyrion Technologies

Taras Groves – Chilliwack Independent Film Festival

Tony Culhane – TeksMed Services

Business of the Year Large 25+ Employees:

Algra Bros Development

Baker Newby LLP

Ballina Contracting

Bannister Auto Group

Empyrion Technologies

Gerry Enns Contracting

Metric

Mountain Pacific Mechanical

Refinery House

TeksMed Services

Business of the Year Small Under 25 Employees:

A & G Fencing

Art of Driving School

E-Vision Media

Kerkhoff Technologies

Locks Pharmacy

Menzies Pet Hospital

Myriad Information Technology Solutions

Optimum Sport & Health Centre

TroyCo Windows & Doors

Walkers Cleaning Services

Kirkpatrick Auto & Fleet Repair

Five Star Motorsports

Community Impact:

Ann Davis Transition Society

Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Film Society

Culture Co.

Emil Anderson Group

Farmhouse Brewing

Headlands Environmental

Rebalance Rehab

Zacharias Vickers LLP

Dining Excellence:

Bow and Stern Chilliwack

Frankie’s Chilliwack

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen

Lakeside Beach Club

Sidekick Brewing

Environmental Stewardship:

All Things Being Eco

O’Brien Contracting Ltd.

Platinum Electric

TreeArb Industries

Indigenous Business of the Year:

Bad Rock Tours

Lil Bear Contracting

Mystical Eagle Carvings

Precision Pilates

Innovation:

Dicklands Farm

O’Brien Contracting

Qualitree Propagators Inc.

Wide Plank Hardwood

New Business of the Year:

A Little Moore Magic

Aqua Soul Med Spa

Batiqua

Land Studio and Cafe

Lorica Equipment

Phace

Sidekick Brewing

Specsavers

Urban Vanity Lounge

Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters

Not For Profit:

Ann Davis Transition Society

Chilliwack & District Senior Resource Society

Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society

Chilliwack Community Services

Chilliwack Hospice Society

Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

Chilliwack Restorative Justice

Chilliwack Search & Rescue

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Salvation Army Chilliwack

Recreation, Leisure and Hospitality:

Cultus Lake Golf Club

Farmhouse Brewing

Greendale Acres

Mamba Cycle

Retail Excellence:

All Things Being Eco

Bannister Auto Group

Canadian Tire

Chilliwack Ford

Create Space Hair Co.

Envision Financial

Lolly’s Fashion Lounge

This Is Cannabis

Unika

Award Categories:

Agriculture Excellence

For a Chilliwack farming or food processing business that has distinguished itself and shown leadership by promoting the betterment of agriculture and food production in our community. This award will be presented to a business that has made outstanding contributions to the advancement of agricultural production and/or food processing in Chilliwack, be it plant or animal products.

Business of the Year Under 25 Employees

For a Chilliwack business employing 25 employees or less that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of Innovation, Business Growth, and Community Involvement.

This award is presented to a business that has been in operation for three years or more. This award recognizes businesses that have made significant contributions to the economic health of the community, including financial contributions, business growth, the introduction of new or innovative product(s) or service(s), employee development, has a sound business practice, and excellent customer service.

Business of the Year 25+ Employees

For a Chilliwack business employing 26 or more employees that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of innovation, business growth, and community involvement.

This award is presented to a business that has been in operation for three years or more. This award recognizes businesses that have made significant contributions to the economic health of the community, including financial contributions, business growth, the introduction of new or innovative product(s) or service(s), employee development, has a sound business practice, and excellent customer service.

Business Leader of the Year

For a Chilliwack business professional has demonstrated exceptional success in the ownership or management of a local business through leadership, exemplary customer service, and community engagement. Over the year this individual has accomplished outstanding achievements and made a broad and substantial impact on our community.

Community Impact

For a Chilliwack business that prides itself on having a positive impact on the Chilliwack community through positive interactions with partners and organizations, purposeful relationships with non-profits and support services within Chilliwack, and creating a positive influence on a minority or disadvantaged group in our community. This is not about the amount of money sponsored at events or through donations, it is about a commitment to the betterment of our community through strategic partnerships and unique initiatives.

Dining Excellence Award

The Dining Excellence Award is presented to a restaurant that has made an outstanding contribution to Chilliwack’s culinary landscape. They set standards for creating dining experiences that delight the senses. The restaurant inspires others through creativity, knowledge, and passion as well as practices the highest standards of food quality and safety.

Environmental Stewardship

The Environmental Stewardship Award is presented to an exceptional Chilliwack business that exemplifies leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices and initiatives, demonstrated by: Sustained reduction or improved efficiency in waste outputs, energy usage, or environmental impact of their operations; Projects, programs, processes, systems, technologies or employee engagement to reduce the environmental footprint of your business.

Indigenous Business of the Year

For a business that is at least 51% Indigenous owned and operated, in recognition of their business achievement, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to the community. This award celebrates the accomplishments of the Chilliwack Indigenous business sector and its contributions to the economy of our community; businesses like this one, increase the employment of Indigenous People and provide learning or training opportunities to the Indigenous People and businesses.

Innovation Award

The Innovation Award is presented to a Chilliwack business to recognize development and growth through the creation or use of unique technology, products, methods, or service, demonstrated by: Use of science and/or technology to create a business that is original or unique; Creation of new or existing processes, products or services that enhance their business and/or customer experience; High degree of originality, creativity and/or experimentation to design and realize the innovation.

New Business of the Year

For a Chilliwack business that has been in operation for at least 1 year but no more than 3 years, and which has demonstrated outstanding success, innovation, and entrepreneurialism in this new venture. Businesses cannot win this award more than once.

Non-Profit of the Year

For a Chilliwack charitable or non-profit that has made a significant contribution to the overall health and livability of Chilliwack; this can include improvements to the economic, medical, educational, or financial health of individuals in our community, benefit the underserved, under-represented or disaffected members of the community, or provide educational opportunities for greater quality of life to those in need. Nominees must be registered charities and have a high quality of treatment of employees and members of the public.

Service Excellence Award

The Service Excellence Award is presented to one of the three winners of the following awards; Dining Excellence, Retail Excellence and Recreation and Leisure to recognize their outstanding dedication and achievement to service excellence and customer/guest satisfaction, demonstrated by: Commitment to exceptional service standards that consistently exceed customer/guest expectations; Proficiency in meeting or exceeding the changing needs of customers/guests; Preservation of high service standards through effective staff/team training and development; An exceptional “wow factor” when dealing with customers/guests, partners and stakeholders.

The Recreation, Leisure & Hospitality Excellence Award

This award is presented to a business or organization which has made a difference in the development of tourism in our area, offers unique programming or activities, exemplifies customer service, innovation and creativity and will continue to demonstrate excellence in the field.

The Retail Excellence Award

The retail excellence award is presented to a retail business that exemplifies excellence in performance, customer service, leadership, innovation, management and marketing. It is widely respected throughout Chilliwack for its achievements and community engagement.

Eligibility and Award Criteria:

In order to be eligible for a nomination in any of the categories you must:

Have been in business for a minimum of 1 year in the City of Chilliwack or surrounding area

Possess a valid business license in the City of Chilliwack or surrounding area.

Demonstrate a proven sales record.

Anyone is able to nominate a business or business person and nominees do not have to be a Chamber member. For additional information please view the FAQ.