UPDATE – 2023 Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Grand Gala – Raised $118K on November 17- 50/50 Draw is Online

Abbotsford – NOVEMBER 23 UPDATE – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s Grand Gala, “Under the Big Top,” presented by Snowcrest Foods, emerged as a dazzling spectacle that captured the spirit of the circus. The night kicked off with the enchanting performances of a fire juggler, stilt walker, and an awe-inspiring contortionist, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening in our lavishly adorned ballroom.

Amidst the splendor, guests indulged in carnival revelry, engaging in games such as the High Striker, Clowning Around, Bushel Basket Toss, and the whimsical Ring Toss. Rocky Mountain Chocolate in Harrison Hot Springs added a sweet touch, offering tantalizing Caramel Apples for purchase, sweetening the pot for the fundraising efforts.

A notable highlight was the Ring Toss, where skillful participants had the chance to win a bottle of wine by landing their ring on a full bottle—a heartfelt thank you to Blueridge Liquor Store for generously contributing to this lively game. Navigating the High Striker proved to be a challenging yet exhilarating endeavor, with fierce competition ensuring a fabulous time for all attendees.

The evening’s festivities were expertly hosted by the charismatic Howard Blank, whose mastery of the ringmaster’s role spurred an impressive $11,550 in contributions during the live auction. In a display of generosity, the Abbotsford Canucks donated two suite games, accommodating 14 enthusiasts each, while Lanka Jewels adorned the event with a dazzling touch by contributing a beautiful diamond tennis bracelet.

The “Fund a Need” initiative stole the spotlight, generating an astounding $31,000 earmarked for supporting the critical needs of Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Mission Memorial Hospital. A heartfelt thank you extends to all the generous souls who made this possible.

This year’s circus-themed gala has surpassed expectations, raising $118,480.00 and counting! “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who generously contributed” exclaimed Liz Harris Executive Director, FVHCF.

To partake in the magic or inquire about contributing to the cause, please contact the office via email at info@fvhcf.ca, call 1-877-661-0314, or visit their website at www.fvhcf.ca.

As a festive addition, FVHCF is thrilled to announce an online 50/50 raffle, perfect for the holiday season, at https://fvhcf5050.rafflenexus.com. The draw date is Friday, December 15th, at 2:00 pm.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to raising funds for essential equipment and programs endorsed by Fraser Health, bringing the magic of healing to the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

ORIGINAL STORY – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) Grand Gala is approaching fast and we don’t want you to miss out on your chance to join us under the Big Top at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford on Friday November 17.

