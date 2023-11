Chilliwack – For the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation, it’s that time of year again, the season of giving. GIVE THE GIFT OF GOOD HEALTH this year by donating.

The Gift of Giving Campaign runs through the holiday season, and this year the Chilliwack General Hospital has 4 ventilators on their wishlist.

There is no donation too small.

For more information, go to chilliwackhospitalfoundation.com