Straight Our Of The Godfather, Goodfellas and Sopranos – AbbyPD Concerned About Extortion Letters Targeting Businesses

Abbotsford – Over the last week, the AbbyPD has become aware of multiple businesses receiving the same letter requesting they pay money in exchange for protection from future violence. The letter cites recent reported events in Abbotsford, yet no connection has been confirmed.

Our preliminary investigation indicates that these letters may have been sent en masse to commercial businesses. The letter is generic in nature and does not specify the business recipient or indicate a method of payment, contact, or communication.

Based on the nature of the letter, the AbbyPD wants to remind members of our community not to engage with suspect(s). In this instance, the letter targets multiple businesses in the hopes that one will engage with the suspect(s).

As always, the AbbyPD urges members of the community to remain vigilant and to contact the AbbyPD should they fear for their safety or have information about these attempted extortions.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and asks any other businesses or victims who may have received this letter to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 2023-54139