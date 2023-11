Mission – From City of Mission, On Friday November 24, the main entrance off Grand to the Mission Leisure Centre will be closed to accommodate paving work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Leisure Centre will be open as usual at this time.

Users are invited to use 10 Avenue off Taulbut to access the parking lot as noted in the map.

There will be signage and traffic control on site to guide patrons to the parking lot.