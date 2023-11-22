OPINION – Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis Calls the Fall Economic Statement Dismal

Ottawa – On Tuesday, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth issued the following statement in response to the Liberal’s dismal Fall Economic Statement.

That link is here – The 2023 Fall Economic Statement

“Once again, the Liberal government is touting large investments on which they may never actually deliver and touting Canada’s fiscal record while blind to the financial reality of Canadian families and businesses. Rather than taking this opportunity to rein in spending and reduce the tax burden, this government is pouring more fuel on the inflationary fire,” said MP Vis. “Everything is becoming more expensive, and I had hoped to see real measures in the Fall Economic Statement to reverse the damage Trudeau has caused to small businesses coast to coast. We need concrete measures to address the inflationary crisis, labour shortages, crime tax and supply chain issues. Today’s statement is just not entrenched in the real-life cost of living crisis we are facing”.

“In my riding of Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, and across Canada, residents are struggling to keep up with the high cost of gas, groceries, and everything else. Small businesses simply cannot keep up with the rising cost of doing business. They wanted relief, but instead they got higher taxes, more spending, and higher inflation.“