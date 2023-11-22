OPINION – Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Slams Liberal’s Fall Economic Statement – Predicts Mortgage Meltdown

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement in response to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Fall Economic Statement:

“This week, the Minister of Finance tabled the government’s Fall Economic Statement, where Justin Trudeau proposed to increase taxes on the backs of middle-class people to pay for his out-of-control spending. Next year, Canadians will spend more money on servicing Trudeau’s debt than on healthcare.

“Trudeau’s Finance Minister told Canadians she’d have the budget balanced by 2028. Since then, she has announced one hundred billion dollars of additional debt. High inflation means the government is getting richer while Canadians are getting poorer.

“The Governor of the Bank of Canada and economists have said that government deficits are adding two full percentage points to interest rates on the backs of Canadians. The Liberals did not listen, instead choosing to add $20 billion additional dollars of inflation.

“In addition, Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh still plan on quadrupling their carbon tax on gas, heat and groceries.

“Justin Trudeau’s reckless spending risks a mortgage meltdown on the $900 billion of mortgages that will renew over the next three years.

“The only way to undo the damage the NDP-Liberals have done is by reversing course and doing the opposite.

“Only common sense Conservatives can be trusted to axe the tax, balance the budget to bring down inflation and interest rates, and build homes, not bureaucracy to bring home lower prices for Canadians.”