Nominations for Mission Heritage Awards Now Open

Mission — Nominations are open for the annual City of Mission Heritage Award. This is an award to honour and recognize the efforts made by individuals, groups, and businesses who have made a significant contribution towards protecting, enhancing, and restoring Mission’s heritage resources.

“Our roots matter. So it is very important that we recognize community initiatives that are helping to preserve our shared heritage,” said Mayor Horn. “So often, heritage projects and people work without recognition, so we ask the community to help us by nominating the heritage advocates and special places here in the City.”

Last year, the Mission Heritage Advisory Committee presented three awards to buildings downtown: 33057 – 1st Avenue (the current Goldenball Merchantile), 33120 and 33128 – 1st Avenue (the historic Hougen Building, present Penny and Pressland), and 33026 – 2nd Avenue (historic Lane Family home, present The Magenta Rose House).

The Heritage Award Program was established by the Heritage Committee, and is presented annually during Heritage Week.

Find the application on mission.ca.