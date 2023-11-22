EV Charging Fees Coming to Mission City-Owned Stations to Cover Operation Costs

Mission —Starting January 1, 2024, the City of Mission will be introducing user fees for all City-owned and operated electric vehicle charging stations across the community. These fees are being collected to cover the costs of BC Hydro, administration, asset replacement, and network expansions.

Fees will apply to all City-owned and operated charging stations on a 24/7 basis at the following rates:

· $1 per hour for the first two hours

· $3 per hour for each hour thereafter

These fees will be collected through ChargePoint at each station.

The City currently operates six dual charging stations at the following locations:

· Mission Leisure Centre

· City Hall

· Welton Street

· Welton Parking Lot 1

· Welton Parking Lot 2

· RCMP Station

Plans are in motion to add a seventh station at the Public Works building located on Dewdney Trunk Road in the future. Over the past year, the city’s charging stations saw a total average of 990 charging sessions per month.

Initial costs of the City’s EV charging station program were funded through participation in the provincial Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program.