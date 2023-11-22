Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – November 22

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Charles

Crime Stoppers NEWMAN, Charles

Age: 41

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm

Warrant in effect: November 21, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name: WILLIAMS, Nolan

Crime Stoppers WILLIAMS, Nolan

Age: 42

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: June 13, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack