Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – November 22

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: NEWMAN, Charles
Age: 41
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm
Warrant in effect: November 21, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name: WILLIAMS, Nolan
Age: 42
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 186lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: June 13, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack