Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley – Urgent Need for Volunteers for After-School Programs in 2024

Fraser Valley – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley have an urgent need for volunteers for their free after-school programs in the New Year.

Interested in making a positive difference in a youth’s life? Become an ‘Explorations’ Group Leader today!

‘Explorations’ is a free after-school program being offered by BBBSFV for youth ingrades 4 & 5. This program is offered in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Maple Ridge.

The main goal of the Explorations Program is to provide a fun, safe place for young people to gather, and to learn about themselves and others. In addition, the program strives to achieve the following key objectives:

Provide youth with the skills and support they need to cultivate personal wellness and growth

Create a positive environment for youth to develop new friendships

Promote healthy decision-making skills

Guide youth in learning to strengthen self-esteem and self-awareness

The ‘Explorations’ Program is an 8-week program that runs once a week, for 2 hours, for 8 consecutive weeks. The program is a co-leadership model with 2-3 volunteer group leaders. Each session is structured around short discussion pieces that supplement the key learning objectives which are primarily accomplished through fun, interactive games, activities, and creative crafts.

If you’re interested or would like more info, please contact Katarina Bell at katarina.bell@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca or check out the website: mentoringworks.ca