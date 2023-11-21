Moving Truck Traffic In Mission – Away from the Downtown Core

Mission – Major changes coming for truck traffic in Mission’s downtown core. That means the rumble of the trucks will be diverted.

Heavy commercial vehicles headed West will be rerouted from Highway 7 to Highway 11 via Glasgow Avenue and Horne Street.

In the past, they would travel through downtown.

Road improvements have already been announced for Highway 7 (West of Mission) and this process of start up (Highway 7 and Murray Street intersection and the Glasgow Avenue and Horne Street intersection) is all pending the issuing of contracts. The project should be completed sometime in 2024.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis, Mission Mayor Paul Horn and Mission Downtown Business Association Executive Director Karley Holley made the announcement Tuesday (November 21) morning

Alexis said: “It means that the merchants who have been asking for this forever will be able to … think about the world differently and focus on business, focus on walkability.”

Horn says getting the trucks out of downtown is just phase one. He says the Ministry of Transportation’s support and the work being done with the South Mission Transportation Study can help realize the vision of the 1973 bridge construction meant to allow traffic to miss the downtown entirely.