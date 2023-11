Vancouver – The news you have all been waiting for (and the worst kept secret) – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again.

The Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!

Enter your details here: https://rollingstones.lnk.to/NorthAmericaTour to access the fan presale that starts Wednesday November 29.

General onsale commences Fri December 1 – for more info head to: http://rollingstones.com/tour

The band will be playing BC Place in Vancouver July 5, also in Seattle on May 15.

2023 Rolling Stones tour