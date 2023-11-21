Heritage Abbotsford Society Receive National Trust for Canada’s 2023 Governors Award in the Next Great Save Competition (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford Society was recently one of ten organizations to receive the National Trust for Canada’s 2023 Governors Award for their enthusiastic participation in the Next Great Save competition. The awards were distributed at the National Trust for Canada’s 50th anniversary Conference and presented to the winners by National Trust Chair, Ingrid Cazakoff.

“We are excited beyond words,” says Heritage Abbotsford’s Executive Director, Christina Reid.

Between October 2022 and February 2023, the Next Great Save competition generated excitement in communities, raised awareness and awarded prize money for projects to adapt, renew or improve heritage places for the future. Nearly 200,000 votes were cast for the 10 competing teams.

Heritage places like Turner House are critical for sustainable communities, central to responding to climate change, and vital to our collective wellbeing and sense of belonging. The building was donated to the City of Abbotsford in 2013, and was subsequently moved to Clayburn from its original location. The City entered into a lease agreement with Heritage Abbotsford Society in 2022.

The Society plans to run skills transmission workshops and applied heritage preservation classes in the house.