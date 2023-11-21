Skip to content

GW Graham Football Players Make 2023 Provincial AAA All Star Team

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – BC School Sports have released their AAA Provincial High School Football All Star Team roster. The GW Graham Grizzlies made an impressive showing.

The full all star team roster is below.

2023 Provincial AAA Football All Star Team

