Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Provides Forensic Medical Exams Arrives at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, thanks to the support of their donors, recently provided the Forensic Nursing Service with a Cortexflo camera and lighting system. The system is designed to meet the unique photographic, data storage, and security requirements for forensic medical examinations.

The forensic nursing service at Abbotsford, created in 1999, was designed to treat 15 patients a year in the Fraser Valley East and Fraser Canyon area, but now treats around 160 patients a year. Patients who arrive at doctor’s offices or other hospitals in the region, reporting or showing signs of violence or abuse, have their immediate medical needs cared for, and are then transferred to Emergency at Abbotsford for treatment and assessment by a professional forensic nurse.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.
2023 FVHCF Nov 2023 – Latest technology, Cortexflo, arrives at ARH.

