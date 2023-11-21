Chilliwack Cultural Centre December 8 – The Latest ALL TIME Thrill from Warren Miller

Chilliwack — Action, adventure and excitement, Warren Miller Entertainment’s “ALL TIME” highlights the exhilarating world of winter sports! On December 8, you can experience the film that has skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts clamoring for more year after year. “ALL TIME” captures the enduring spirit of winter with intoxicating highlights in a film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Narrated by and featuring Jonny Moseley, ALL TIME dives deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made of. From the evolution of mountain culture and the birth of ski towns to icons and innovators, ALL TIME is a celebration of the past seven decades that have defined winter sports. From Palisades Tahoe, California, and Park City, Utah, this snowy adventure will take you to the top of mountains without ever leaving Chilliwack.

Since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, much of the world has changed, but the passion of snow riders across the globe has stayed the same. Standing at the top of the mountains, it’s difficult to make out whatever you left below in the constantly shifting world. It’s even harder to feel the weight of that world when you’re flying through snow so deep, it may as well be the sky. Stress can’t keep up when you’re going that fast, making ALL TIME the perfect place to leave your worries behind.

Let yourself be swept up in all the adventures that Warren Miller Entertainment’s “ALL TIME” has to offer. There’s no better way to experience the beauty that winter brings and find the inspiration to go and explore the mountains in your own backyard!

Warren Miller Entertainment’s 74th Film “All Time” is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $22, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Warren Miller Entertainment’s 74th Film “All Time” presenting sponsor is Molson Coors. Additional sponsors include: The Chilliwack Progress, Prime Signs, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.