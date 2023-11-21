Chiefs Sign a “Monster” Sized D-Man – 6’8″, 240 lbs

Chilliwack/Los Angeles – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the signing of 2003-born Jack Sparkes.

The 6’8″, 240 lbs defenceman was drafted by the LA Kings in 2022 and is committed to playing NCAA hockey at Michigan State. (Think Zdeno Chara)

“We had the opportunity to bring Jack into our organization, and we had to jump on it,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “Anytime you can add anyone with his size, strength, and experience, it will only help with our already deep D-core.”

Sparkes joins the team after spending last season in the USHL. Over his 67 games in the USHL, the Ottawa product had 156 penalty minutes.

“He takes pride in the defensive side of the game. He hates to lose and hates to get scored on. He has a ton of bite in his game to go along with his size,” Maloney continued. “That being said, for a big man, he moves extremely well. We expect him to get up in the rush and be a part of driving the play north.”

Sparkes will wear number 24 for the Chiefs.

“I’m excited to put on the Chiefs jersey and play for Coach Maloney and Chilliwack this season. I’m looking forward to meeting the guys and lacing up at the Coliseum,” said Sparkes.