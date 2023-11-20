Skip to content

Volunteers Needed for Chilliwack 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign

Chilliwack – You can be a part of The Salvation Army Chilliwack‘s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year, and spread some joy and hope in our community.

HOST A KETTLE THIS CHRISTMAS.

Contact their Kettle Coordinator at 604-316-6290 to sign up for your shifts.

