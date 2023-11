Abbotsford- Pro Wrestling returns to the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Saturday December 2.

It’s a family friendly event from ASW All Star Wrestling.

ASW Wrestling presents: Quest for Gold with 6:45PM Doors 7:30PM Belltime

The hometown ASW Heavyweight Champ, The Mighty Lokombo, will defend his title against another Abbotsford star, Todd Quality

Verified Steve Migs, Thunder from Jalandhar, Battle Wasp and more will be in action!

More to be announced – Tickets at Vtixonline.com and at the door.