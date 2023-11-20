Mission RCMP – Cocaine Found in Bathroom Ceiling – Mounties Ask Suspect to Come Forward

Mission – Early Thursday morning (November 16), Mission RCMP received a report that multiple packages of drugs had been found in the ceiling of public restroom in Mission.

A maintenance person opened up a ceiling panel while doing some work in the building, and located half a kilogram of cocaine split into multiple packages, which police believe was likely put there by one drug dealer for another dealer to pickup.

The person who put the drugs there has not yet been identified.

Police stress the dangers of leaving toxic drugs in a place where an unsuspecting member of the public could be unknowingly exposed to the substance.

If the drugs are yours and you want to report them lost or stolen, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.