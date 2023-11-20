Chilliwack Jets Now Title Sponsor for CMHA U18 Rep Tournament

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association announced on Monday that the Chilliwack Jets Junior A Hockey Club are the new title sponsor for the upcoming U18 Rep Tournament. The Jets replace the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. The Jets are with the PJHL.

From the CMHA Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association Facebook release:

A New Era of Hockey Excellence

The Chilliwack Jets are synonymous with passion, dedication, and excellence in hockey. Their commitment to the sport and our community is unparalleled, and we are honored to have them on board. This partnership heralds a new chapter for the tournament, promising an enhanced experience for all participants and spectators alike.

What This Means:

– Enhanced Visibility: The involvement of the Chilliwack Jets will bring additional attention and prestige to our tournament.

– Community Engagement: Their presence will strengthen community ties and foster a spirit of camaraderie among teams.

– Support for Youth Hockey: The Chilliwack Jets’ sponsorship is a testament to their dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting youth hockey.