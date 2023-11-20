Skip to content

2023 Chilliwack Hospice Society Annual Memorial Celebration – Wednesday November 22

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society is hosting its Annual Memorial Celebration on Wednesday November 22, starting at 6:00pm, at Vineyard Community Centre, located at 45892 Wellington Avenue.

A time of reflection and support in the company of others whose loved one has died, the Annual Memorial Celebration is for everyone who is grieving. This year’s program will focus on creative expressions of grief. Guests are asked to please bring a framed photo of their loved one with them. Light refreshments will be served.

Organizers ask that guests please RSVP by calling (604) 795-4660.

