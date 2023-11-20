$21K of Contraband Intercepted at Mountain Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On November 15, 2023, correctional officers at Mountain Institution, intercepted inmates who were attempting to introduce contraband and unauthorized items into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, detector-dog team, security intelligence officers, and other staff. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included crystal methamphetamines and three cell phones. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $21,250.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.